Pixium Vision Stock to Reverse Split on Thursday, September 21st (OTCMKTS:PXMVF)

Pixium Vision SA (OTCMKTS:PXMVF – Free Report) shares are scheduled to reverse split on Thursday, September 21st. The 1-50 reverse split was announced on Thursday, September 21st. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Thursday, September 21st.

Pixium Vision Stock Performance

PXMVF stock opened at C$0.03 on Tuesday. Pixium Vision has a 1-year low of C$0.03 and a 1-year high of C$0.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.08 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.13.

Get Pixium Vision alerts:

Pixium Vision Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Pixium Vision SA, a bioelectronics and brain machine interface technology company, specialized in neuromodulation application. It develops PRIMA System, a bionic vision system for patients with vision loss due to retinal degeneration caused by the dry atrophic form of Age-related Macular Degeneration (AMD); and to treat blindness, which replace the normal physiological function of the eye's photoreceptor cells by electrically stimulating the nerve cells of the inner retina, which then transmit the stimulation to the brain via the intermediary of the optic nerve.

Receive News & Ratings for Pixium Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pixium Vision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.