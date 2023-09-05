Pixium Vision Stock to Reverse Split on Thursday, September 21st (OTCMKTS:PXMVF)

Pixium Vision SA (OTCMKTS:PXMVF – Free Report) shares are scheduled to reverse split on Thursday, September 21st. The 1-50 reverse split was announced on Thursday, September 21st. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Thursday, September 21st.
Pixium Vision Stock Performance
PXMVF stock opened at C$0.03 on Tuesday. Pixium Vision has a 1-year low of C$0.03 and a 1-year high of C$0.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.08 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.13.
Pixium Vision Company Profile
