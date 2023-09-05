Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its stake in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Free Report) by 56.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,721 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Post were worth $893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in POST. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in Post during the first quarter worth about $45,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Post during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Post during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Post by 84.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in Post during the fourth quarter worth about $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Post alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Post from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Post in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

Post Price Performance

POST opened at $88.87 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $87.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.96. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.39 and a 52-week high of $98.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 0.67.

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Post had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Post

In related news, Director Thomas C. Erb purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $86.76 per share, with a total value of $86,760.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,236,239. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Post news, Director Thomas C. Erb bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $86.76 per share, for a total transaction of $86,760.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,775 shares in the company, valued at $2,236,239. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ellen F. Harshman sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.12, for a total transaction of $45,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $880,652.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Post Profile

(Free Report)

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal, hot cereal, and peanut and nut butter.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.