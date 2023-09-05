Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,788 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Phibro Animal Health were worth $1,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 92.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 24,840.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 3,713.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,345 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health during the third quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 430.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 4,364 shares during the period. 99.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Phibro Animal Health from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Phibro Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Phibro Animal Health in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.25.

Phibro Animal Health Price Performance

PAHC stock opened at $14.51 on Tuesday. Phibro Animal Health Co. has a 1 year low of $11.75 and a 1 year high of $16.52. The company has a market cap of $587.66 million, a P/E ratio of 17.91, a PEG ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.64 and a 200 day moving average of $14.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.02). Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 18.05% and a net margin of 3.33%. The company had revenue of $255.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Phibro Animal Health Co. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Phibro Animal Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio is 59.26%.

Phibro Animal Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as an animal health and mineral nutrition company in the United States, Israel, Brazil, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and companion animals including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, aquaculture, and dogs.

Featured Articles

