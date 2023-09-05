Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Position in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 242,352 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 3,025 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in AngioDynamics were worth $2,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AngioDynamics during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 95.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,883 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 187.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,442 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 2,895 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 764.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,670 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 5,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 438.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,502 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 5,294 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ANGO opened at $7.73 on Tuesday. AngioDynamics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.69 and a 52 week high of $22.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $306.65 million, a PE ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.92.

AngioDynamics ( NASDAQ:ANGO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 12th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. AngioDynamics had a negative return on equity of 0.61% and a negative net margin of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $91.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. AngioDynamics’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that AngioDynamics, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AngioDynamics in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on AngioDynamics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th.

AngioDynamics, Inc provides invasive medical devices used by professional healthcare providers for vascular access, surgery, peripheral vascular disease and oncology in the United States and internationally. It offers Auryon Atherectomy system that is designed to deliver an optimized wavelength, pulse width, and amplitude to remove lesions while preserving vessel wall endothelium for treatment of peripheral arterial disease.

