Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $1.55 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $1,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EWJ. Valence8 US LP increased its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 62.9% during the first quarter. Valence8 US LP now owns 227,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,358,000 after buying an additional 87,906 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 10.7% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 11,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 270.1% during the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 377.7% during the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 115,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,756,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWJ opened at $62.04 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 12-month low of $47.64 and a 12-month high of $64.11. The stock has a market cap of $13.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.57 and a 200-day moving average of $59.88.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

