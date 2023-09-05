Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $1.65 Million Stock Position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 16.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,384 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $1,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDB. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in MongoDB by 32.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in MongoDB by 19.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in MongoDB during the first quarter worth about $1,823,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in MongoDB by 9.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in MongoDB by 100.3% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MongoDB Stock Up 3.0 %

NASDAQ:MDB opened at $392.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.55 and a beta of 1.11. MongoDB, Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.15 and a twelve month high of $439.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $390.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $306.34. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MDB shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of MongoDB in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on MongoDB from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of MongoDB in a report on Monday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $445.00 price objective on shares of MongoDB in a report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on MongoDB from $430.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MongoDB has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $407.39.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MongoDB news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.06, for a total transaction of $2,490,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,207,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,043,414.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.79, for a total transaction of $146,444.40. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 37,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,114,689.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.06, for a total value of $2,490,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,207,159 shares in the company, valued at $501,043,414.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,551 shares of company stock valued at $31,143,942 in the last 90 days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MongoDB Profile

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

