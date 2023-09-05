Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $2.41 Million Stake in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,244 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Central Garden & Pet were worth $2,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 41.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 137.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. CQS US LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 43.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 180.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CENT opened at $44.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.76 and its 200-day moving average is $39.86. Central Garden & Pet has a one year low of $35.60 and a one year high of $48.47.

Central Garden & Pet ( NASDAQ:CENT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 3.70%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP John Edward Hanson sold 6,593 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.63, for a total transaction of $281,059.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,223 shares in the company, valued at $1,714,706.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Central Garden & Pet news, insider John D. Walker III sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.07, for a total value of $451,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,394 shares in the company, valued at $2,891,081.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Edward Hanson sold 6,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.63, for a total value of $281,059.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,714,706.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 46,931 shares of company stock worth $2,052,054. 9.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, and pet containment; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for equine and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions.

