Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Free Report) by 11.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 98,173 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,348 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Alphatec were worth $1,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphatec in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Alphatec during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphatec during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Alphatec during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its stake in shares of Alphatec by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 4,508 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the period. 67.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphatec Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ATEC opened at $16.25 on Tuesday. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $7.11 and a one year high of $19.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.76 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alphatec ( NASDAQ:ATEC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical technology company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $116.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.18 million. On average, research analysts predict that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on ATEC. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Alphatec from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Alphatec from $20.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Alphatec in a report on Friday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Alphatec from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Alphatec from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Paul Segal sold 71,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total value of $1,080,634.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,515,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Paul Segal sold 71,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total transaction of $1,080,634.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,515,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Sponsel sold 55,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total transaction of $898,680.09. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 559,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,052,612.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 151,421 shares of company stock worth $2,376,541. 29.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphatec Profile

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. It manufactures and sells implants and instruments through third-party suppliers. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform; Sigma PTP Access and Patient Positioning System; split-blade retractors; Sigma-ALIF Access System, a procedure-specific access system; EOS imaging system that provides full-body imaging; spinal implants and fixation systems; and NanoTec and Calibrate PSX, as well as various standalone implants for height restoration and stabilization.

