Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,491 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Zynex were worth $1,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ZYXI. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zynex by 1,213.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 3,981 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Zynex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Zynex in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Zynex by 49.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in shares of Zynex by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 4,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Zynex alerts:

Insider Transactions at Zynex

In other news, CFO Daniel J. Moorhead sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.49, for a total value of $169,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,279.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Anna Lucsok sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.41, for a total transaction of $100,920.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,034.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel J. Moorhead sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.49, for a total transaction of $169,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,279.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 46.56% of the company’s stock.

Zynex Stock Performance

ZYXI opened at $7.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $271.24 million, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.62. Zynex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.45 and a 1-year high of $17.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 7.63 and a quick ratio of 6.61.

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. Zynex had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 26.71%. The business had revenue of $44.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.50 million. Equities analysts forecast that Zynex, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Zynex

(Free Report)

Zynex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. The company offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation, and neuromuscular electrical stimulation (NMES) device that is marketed to physicians and therapists by field sales representatives; NeuroMove, an electromyography and electric stimulation technology device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; and E-Wave, an NMES device.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZYXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zynex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.