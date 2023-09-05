Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stake in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 16.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,246 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,771 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $1,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 151.5% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 2,411.1% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in Atlassian by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 438 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 53.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TEAM. Barclays increased their target price on Atlassian from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Friday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Atlassian from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on Atlassian from $195.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Atlassian from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.81.

In other news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.62, for a total value of $1,414,320.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,800,485.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.99, for a total value of $1,709,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 114,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,520,560.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.62, for a total value of $1,414,320.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,800,485.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 345,018 shares of company stock valued at $62,560,852 in the last three months. 43.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $204.45 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $182.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.71. The company has a market capitalization of $52.62 billion, a PE ratio of -108.17 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Atlassian Co. has a 52-week low of $113.86 and a 52-week high of $264.97.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.04. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 61.15% and a negative net margin of 13.77%. The company had revenue of $939.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $911.23 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

