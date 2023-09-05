Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 1,511 Shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 214,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,511 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital were worth $2,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. 49.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IVR. StockNews.com started coverage on Invesco Mortgage Capital in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $10.50 price objective on shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th.

NYSE:IVR opened at $11.29 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $503.31 million, a PE ratio of -7.15 and a beta of 1.67. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.48 and a twelve month high of $16.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 27th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 30th. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -101.27%.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily focuses on investing in, financing, and managing mortgage-backed securities and other mortgage-related assets. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

