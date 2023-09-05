Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 1,746 Shares of The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,746 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Marcus were worth $2,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MCS. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Marcus by 1,181.3% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 700,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,082,000 after acquiring an additional 645,946 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Marcus during the 1st quarter worth $5,051,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Marcus by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,041,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,539,000 after buying an additional 181,465 shares in the last quarter. Medina Value Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Marcus by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Medina Value Partners LLC now owns 541,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,795,000 after buying an additional 141,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Marcus by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,671,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,051,000 after buying an additional 131,952 shares in the last quarter. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MCS stock opened at $15.20 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.41 and its 200-day moving average is $15.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $481.69 million, a P/E ratio of -94.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.55. The Marcus Co. has a twelve month low of $13.62 and a twelve month high of $18.05.

Marcus ( NYSE:MCS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $207.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.59 million. Marcus had a positive return on equity of 1.02% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. Equities research analysts forecast that The Marcus Co. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. This is an increase from Marcus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Marcus’s dividend payout ratio is -174.99%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Marcus in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. The company's Theatres segment operates multiscreen motion picture theatres, as well as Funset Boulevard, a family entertainment center under the Big Screen Bistro, Big Screen Bistro Express, BistroPlex, and Movie Tavern by Marcus brand names.

