Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 3,595 Shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,595 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $1,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in Ovintiv by 124.6% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.30% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Stock Performance

OVV opened at $48.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.58. Ovintiv Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.07 and a 1 year high of $59.10. The stock has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.81.

Ovintiv Announces Dividend

Ovintiv ( NYSE:OVV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. Ovintiv had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 16.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ovintiv Inc. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on OVV. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Ovintiv in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $47.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ovintiv news, Director Steven W. Nance sold 1,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.65, for a total transaction of $58,428.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,929 shares in the company, valued at $1,018,195.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ovintiv Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

