Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 4,666 Shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 385,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,666 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials were worth $2,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RYAM. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 1,163.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,182,393 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,351,000 after buying an additional 1,088,777 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 27.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,304,887 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,713,000 after purchasing an additional 717,466 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 325.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 568,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 435,095 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 147.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 575,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,781,000 after purchasing an additional 342,790 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 1,366.9% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 367,561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 342,504 shares during the period. 79.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RYAM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Rayonier Advanced Materials from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com cut Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Rayonier Advanced Materials from $4.40 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th.

Rayonier Advanced Materials stock opened at $3.55 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.96. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.84 and a 12 month high of $9.84. The company has a market capitalization of $231.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 3.20.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $385.00 million for the quarter. Rayonier Advanced Materials had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 0.98%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Rayonier Advanced Materials

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Paperboard, and High-Yield Pulp segments. Its products include cellulose specialties, which are natural polymers that are used as raw materials to manufacture a range of consumer-oriented products, such as liquid crystal displays, impact-resistant plastics, thickeners for food products, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, cigarette filters, high-tenacity rayon yarn for tires and industrial hoses, food casings, paints, and lacquers.

