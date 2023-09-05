Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 8,938 Shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 422,665 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,938 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in LivePerson were worth $1,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Starboard Value LP acquired a new position in shares of LivePerson during the first quarter worth approximately $156,410,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of LivePerson by 7.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,015,843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,929,000 after purchasing an additional 601,564 shares in the last quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of LivePerson during the first quarter worth approximately $11,342,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in shares of LivePerson during the first quarter worth approximately $8,264,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in LivePerson in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,473,000. 73.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get LivePerson alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LPSN. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Roth Mkm upgraded shares of LivePerson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of LivePerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of LivePerson from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LivePerson in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, LivePerson presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.78.

Insider Transactions at LivePerson

In other news, EVP Monica L. Greenberg sold 7,782 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.78, for a total transaction of $37,197.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 101,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $483,157.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Monica L. Greenberg sold 7,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.78, for a total value of $37,197.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 101,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $483,157.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Deneen Collins sold 21,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.78, for a total transaction of $101,694.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 172,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $824,492.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,414 shares of company stock valued at $154,939 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

LivePerson Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of LPSN stock opened at $4.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.47 and a 200-day moving average of $5.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66. LivePerson, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.18 and a 12-month high of $18.17. The company has a market capitalization of $321.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 1.56.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.38. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 20.03% and a negative return on equity of 83.26%. The company had revenue of $97.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.89 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that LivePerson, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LivePerson Company Profile

(Free Report)

LivePerson, Inc engages in conversational artificial intelligence. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage the Conversational Cloud's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LivePerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivePerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.