Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires New Stake in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 15,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AVTR. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Avantor by 211.2% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in Avantor during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Avantor during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Avantor during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantor in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Avantor alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AVTR shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Avantor from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 31st. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Avantor from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 31st. William Blair cut shares of Avantor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Avantor from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Avantor from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Avantor presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.12.

Insider Transactions at Avantor

In other Avantor news, EVP Frederic Vanderhaegen sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total transaction of $536,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 160,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,450,980.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Avantor Stock Performance

NYSE:AVTR opened at $21.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.61. Avantor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.91 and a fifty-two week high of $26.26. The firm has a market cap of $14.67 billion, a PE ratio of 34.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.10.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). Avantor had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About Avantor

(Free Report)

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.