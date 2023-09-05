Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires Shares of 10,821 John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHSC)

Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHSC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $433,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $521,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 8.0% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF stock opened at $34.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $366.37 million, a PE ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.83 and a 200 day moving average of $32.53. John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $27.83 and a 52 week high of $35.00.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.1405 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th.

The John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (JHSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Small Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks selected by relative price and profitability. Securities are weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers.

