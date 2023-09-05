Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires Shares of 17,926 Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 17,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ING Groep NV purchased a new position in shares of Mattel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Mattel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mattel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 2,325.8% in the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 5,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 5,582 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Mattel alerts:

Mattel Stock Performance

Shares of Mattel stock opened at $22.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Mattel, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.36 and a 12 month high of $24.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Mattel ( NASDAQ:MAT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Mattel had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 4.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MAT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Mattel in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Mattel from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Mattel from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Mattel from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.11.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MAT

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Yoon J. Hugh sold 38,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total transaction of $827,687.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,964 shares in the company, valued at $855,229.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Jonathan Anschell sold 29,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total transaction of $618,510.33. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $329,663.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Yoon J. Hugh sold 38,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total value of $827,687.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $855,229.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 169,770 shares of company stock worth $3,592,788. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Mattel Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mattel, Inc, a children's and family entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Monster High, American Girl, Disney Princess and Frozen, and Polly Pocket brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids of all ages, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Monster Trucks, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mattel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.