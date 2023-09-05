Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires Shares of 24,465 Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT)

Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 24,465 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fulton Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $268,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 19.8% during the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 30,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 33.5% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 121,140 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 30,392 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 34,242 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 3,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in shares of Fulton Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fulton Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FULT. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $14.50 target price on shares of Fulton Financial in a report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fulton Financial in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Fulton Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fulton Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.60.

Fulton Financial Price Performance

Shares of FULT opened at $13.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.29. Fulton Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $9.64 and a 1-year high of $18.91.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $375.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.30 million. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 22.57% and a return on equity of 13.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

Fulton Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 30th. This is a positive change from Fulton Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. Fulton Financial’s payout ratio is currently 37.21%.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FULT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fulton Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulton Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.