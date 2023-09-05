Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires Shares of 3,001 Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 569.7% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 82.0% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 1,953.8% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. 81.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Steel Dynamics Price Performance

NASDAQ:STLD opened at $107.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $105.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.51. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.12 and a 12-month high of $136.46.

Steel Dynamics Dividend Announcement

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 14.66% and a return on equity of 40.44%. Steel Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.73 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 16.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 30th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.91%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 48,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $5,041,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,443,905.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 48,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $5,041,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,443,905.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gabriel Shaheen sold 1,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.80, for a total transaction of $181,658.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,789,229.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STLD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, June 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.44.

Get Our Latest Report on Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics Profile

(Free Report)

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.