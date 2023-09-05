Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires Shares of 8,551 Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX)

Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of COPX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at about $360,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 104.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 62,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,858,000 after acquiring an additional 32,152 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 14.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 2,868 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 730.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 37,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 32,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000.

Get Global X Copper Miners ETF alerts:

Global X Copper Miners ETF Price Performance

Global X Copper Miners ETF stock opened at $38.30 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.50 and a 200-day moving average of $38.26. Global X Copper Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $26.69 and a 1 year high of $42.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.43.

Global X Copper Miners ETF Profile

Global X Copper Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Copper Miners Index. The Solactive Global Copper Miners Index is designed to reflect the performance of the copper mining industry. It is comprised of common stocks, American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) of selected companies globally, which are engaged in some aspect of the copper mining industry such as copper mining, refining or exploration.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Copper Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Copper Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.