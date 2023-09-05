Private Advisor Group LLC Buys New Holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,312 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOX. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in Amdocs during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Amdocs during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in Amdocs during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Amdocs by 787.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Amdocs during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Institutional investors own 90.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Amdocs alerts:

Amdocs Price Performance

Shares of Amdocs stock opened at $89.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $92.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.17. Amdocs Limited has a one year low of $78.02 and a one year high of $99.75.

Amdocs Announces Dividend

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.08. Amdocs had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 11.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Equities analysts expect that Amdocs Limited will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Amdocs’s payout ratio is currently 37.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Amdocs from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. 888 reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Amdocs in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Barclays raised Amdocs from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Amdocs in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Amdocs from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amdocs presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on DOX

Amdocs Profile

(Free Report)

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.