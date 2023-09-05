Private Advisor Group LLC Buys New Holdings in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DJD)

Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DJD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 8,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DJD. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF by 402.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 204,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,422,000 after purchasing an additional 163,872 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 171,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,895,000 after acquiring an additional 70,890 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF by 474.1% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 82,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,605,000 after acquiring an additional 68,183 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF by 191.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 55,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,427,000 after acquiring an additional 36,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF by 104.9% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 15,406 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:DJD opened at $43.56 on Tuesday. Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $37.39 and a 1 year high of $46.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.72. The company has a market cap of $273.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.82.

About Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF

The Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (DJD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund follows an index comprising dividend-paying securities of the companies listed on the Dow Jones Industrial Average, weighted by yield. DJD was launched on Dec 16, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

