Private Advisor Group LLC Buys New Position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,379 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TWLO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Twilio by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,121,939 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,162,627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678,049 shares during the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP increased its position in shares of Twilio by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 7,286,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $356,739,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265,233 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Twilio by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,457,858 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $267,217,000 after purchasing an additional 709,838 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Twilio by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,565,627 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $587,651,000 after purchasing an additional 12,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its position in shares of Twilio by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 3,166,229 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,019,000 after purchasing an additional 566,652 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Twilio

In other news, insider Elena A. Donio sold 3,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $218,902.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 424,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,386,555. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 1,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $72,392.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 191,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,993,597.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Elena A. Donio sold 3,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $218,902.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 424,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,386,555. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,798 shares of company stock valued at $2,472,794. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TWLO opened at $65.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a PE ratio of -9.88 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 6.14 and a quick ratio of 6.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.77. Twilio Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.00 and a fifty-two week high of $81.25.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.52 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 4.85% and a negative net margin of 30.11%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on TWLO shares. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Twilio from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Twilio in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Twilio from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Twilio from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.64.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and communications solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and email interactions into their customer-facing applications.

