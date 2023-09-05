Private Advisor Group LLC Buys New Shares in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)

Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 71,685 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NOK. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 40,918,648 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,416,000 after buying an additional 3,569,621 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 27,742,934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,727,000 after purchasing an additional 9,842,934 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 21,166,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176,100 shares in the last quarter. Folketrygdfondet increased its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 0.8% during the first quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 16,773,642 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,359,000 after purchasing an additional 135,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 4.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,767,686 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,485,000 after purchasing an additional 403,231 shares in the last quarter. 5.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on NOK. Northland Securities cut their target price on Nokia Oyj from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nokia Oyj in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Nokia Oyj from $6.60 to $5.90 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet cut Nokia Oyj from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.83.

Nokia Oyj Price Performance

Shares of NOK opened at $3.99 on Tuesday. Nokia Oyj has a twelve month low of $3.75 and a twelve month high of $5.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.47 billion, a PE ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). Nokia Oyj had a net margin of 16.16% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The business had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Nokia Oyj will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

About Nokia Oyj

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It offers products and services for radio access networks and microwave radio links for transport networks, and solutions for network management, as well as network planning, optimization, network deployment, and technical support services.

