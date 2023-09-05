Private Advisor Group LLC Buys New Stake in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU)

Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 13,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CGN Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 16,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,885,000. Merriman Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 484,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,232,000 after purchasing an additional 133,658 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 13,692,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,243,000 after purchasing an additional 509,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IVLU opened at $25.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.23. iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $19.53 and a 52-week high of $26.60.

iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (IVLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap developed ex-US equities, selected using fundamental metrics, and weighted by these metrics and market-cap. IVLU was launched on Jun 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVLU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.