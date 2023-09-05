Private Advisor Group LLC Buys Shares of 3,825 ProShares S&P 500 ex-Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:SPXE)

Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 ex-Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:SPXE – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 3,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in ProShares S&P 500 ex-Energy ETF by 63.4% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 ex-Energy ETF by 341.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 1,762 shares in the last quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 ex-Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at $206,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 ex-Energy ETF by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 ex-Energy ETF by 141.7% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after buying an additional 9,947 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares S&P 500 ex-Energy ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPXE opened at $96.19 on Tuesday. ProShares S&P 500 ex-Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $74.39 and a twelve month high of $97.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.48 million, a PE ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 0.97.

ProShares S&P 500 ex-Energy ETF Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 ex-Energy ETF (SPXE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Ex-Energy index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, excluding firms in the energy sector. SPXE was launched on Sep 22, 2015 and is managed by ProShares.

