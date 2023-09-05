Private Advisor Group LLC Buys Shares of 3,825 ProShares S&P 500 ex-Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:SPXE)

Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 ex-Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:SPXE – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 3,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in ProShares S&P 500 ex-Energy ETF by 63.4% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 ex-Energy ETF by 341.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 1,762 shares in the last quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 ex-Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at $206,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 ex-Energy ETF by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 ex-Energy ETF by 141.7% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after buying an additional 9,947 shares in the last quarter.
ProShares S&P 500 ex-Energy ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of NYSEARCA SPXE opened at $96.19 on Tuesday. ProShares S&P 500 ex-Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $74.39 and a twelve month high of $97.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.48 million, a PE ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 0.97.
ProShares S&P 500 ex-Energy ETF Profile
The ProShares S&P 500 ex-Energy ETF (SPXE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Ex-Energy index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, excluding firms in the energy sector. SPXE was launched on Sep 22, 2015 and is managed by ProShares.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than ProShares S&P 500 ex-Energy ETF
- Stock Average Calculator
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/28 – 9/1
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- 2 Stocks That Doubled EPS Estimates and Flashing Buy Signals
- Why Consider Investing in Nanotechnology Stocks
- Toyota vs Tesla: The Tortoise And The Hare Race Has A New Meaning
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPXE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares S&P 500 ex-Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:SPXE – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 ex-Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 ex-Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.