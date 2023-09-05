Private Advisor Group LLC Buys Shares of 9,036 SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 9,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 22,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 12,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 13.1% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 5,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:KBE opened at $39.84 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a 12 month low of $30.85 and a 12 month high of $50.82. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.30.

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

