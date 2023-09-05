Private Advisor Group LLC Invests $314,000 in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA)

Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 6,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the first quarter valued at about $678,726,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 199,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,996,000 after acquiring an additional 9,859 shares in the last quarter. Walker Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,982,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 612.0% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $399,000.

NYSEARCA:FSTA opened at $44.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.18. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF has a twelve month low of $39.90 and a twelve month high of $47.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 0.60.

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (FSTA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Consumer Staples 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US consumer staples companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FSTA was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

