Private Advisor Group LLC Invests $318,000 in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DDOG. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Datadog by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Datadog during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,494,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Datadog by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 3,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Datadog by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 139,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,137,000 after acquiring an additional 14,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Datadog by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Datadog alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.19, for a total value of $6,733,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 275,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,473,219.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 7,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total value of $781,278.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 184,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,485,948.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.19, for a total transaction of $6,733,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 275,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,473,219.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,070,407 shares of company stock valued at $101,910,610. 14.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Datadog Price Performance

NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $97.73 on Tuesday. Datadog, Inc. has a one year low of $61.34 and a one year high of $118.02. The company has a market cap of $31.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -375.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1,670.60 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $100.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.42.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. Datadog had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a negative return on equity of 4.66%. The firm had revenue of $509.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $501.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on DDOG. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Datadog from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Datadog from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Datadog from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $115.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.45.

Check Out Our Latest Report on DDOG

About Datadog

(Free Report)

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.