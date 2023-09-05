Private Advisor Group LLC Invests $318,000 in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN)

Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 8,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of KRBN. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 38.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF during the first quarter worth about $317,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 538.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 3,279 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF during the first quarter worth about $3,706,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 23.6% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 99,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,659,000 after acquiring an additional 19,091 shares during the period.

Get KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF alerts:

KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

KRBN opened at $37.88 on Tuesday. KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.64 and a fifty-two week high of $48.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.78.

About KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF

The KraneShares Global Carbon ETF (KRBN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IHS Markit Global Carbon index. The fund seeks to track a carbon credit futures index that weights holdings based on trade volume. The fund holds December futures from three major cap-and-trade programs KRBN was launched on Jul 30, 2020 and is managed by KraneShares.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.