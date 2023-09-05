Private Advisor Group LLC Invests $318,000 in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN)

Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 8,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of KRBN. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 38.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF during the first quarter worth about $317,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 538.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 3,279 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF during the first quarter worth about $3,706,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 23.6% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 99,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,659,000 after acquiring an additional 19,091 shares during the period.
KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF Trading Down 0.8 %
KRBN opened at $37.88 on Tuesday. KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.64 and a fifty-two week high of $48.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.78.
About KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF
The KraneShares Global Carbon ETF (KRBN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IHS Markit Global Carbon index. The fund seeks to track a carbon credit futures index that weights holdings based on trade volume. The fund holds December futures from three major cap-and-trade programs KRBN was launched on Jul 30, 2020 and is managed by KraneShares.
