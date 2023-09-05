Private Advisor Group LLC Invests $318,000 in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 18,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Macy’s by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 48,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Macy’s in the first quarter worth about $199,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Macy’s by 2.2% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $505,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,259,000. Institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on M shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Macy’s from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Macy’s from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Macy’s from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Macy’s from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.64.

Insider Activity at Macy’s

In other Macy’s news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 8,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total value of $127,899.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,061 shares in the company, valued at $175,869.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Macy’s news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 8,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total value of $127,899.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,061 shares in the company, valued at $175,869.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Antony Spring sold 19,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total transaction of $303,845.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 198,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,164,535.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,610 shares of company stock worth $823,642 over the last 90 days. 1.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Macy’s Price Performance

M stock opened at $12.15 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.58. Macy’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.86 and a 12-month high of $25.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.50, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.13. Macy’s had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 22.46%. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. Macy’s’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Macy’s, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Macy’s Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1654 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.45%. This is a boost from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Macy’s’s payout ratio is currently 24.44%.

Macy’s Profile

(Free Report)

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

