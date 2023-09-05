Private Advisor Group LLC Invests $320,000 in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 6,397 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Group One Trading L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 239.2% in the 4th quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 987 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. 96.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sensata Technologies Stock Up 1.0 %

ST stock opened at $38.00 on Tuesday. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a fifty-two week low of $36.64 and a fifty-two week high of $54.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.81. The company has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.31.

Sensata Technologies Announces Dividend

Sensata Technologies ( NYSE:ST Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.02. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 9.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on ST. TheStreet lowered Sensata Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Sensata Technologies from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Sensata Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.13.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage solutions, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), exhaust management, and operator controls for automobiles, on-road trucks, and off-road equipment customers.

