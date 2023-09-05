Private Advisor Group LLC Invests $321,000 in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 3,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its holdings in Bunge by 3.4% during the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 32,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in Bunge during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,131,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Bunge during the first quarter valued at approximately $394,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Bunge by 0.9% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 422,644 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,371,000 after purchasing an additional 3,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freemont Management S.A. purchased a new position in Bunge during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,340,000. Institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of BG opened at $115.02 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $106.72 and its 200 day moving average is $98.55. Bunge Limited has a fifty-two week low of $80.41 and a fifty-two week high of $116.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.33 billion, a PE ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Bunge Announces Dividend

Bunge ( NYSE:BG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $1.03. Bunge had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 20.12%. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.97 earnings per share. Bunge’s quarterly revenue was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Bunge Limited will post 12.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a $0.6625 dividend. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on BG. 51job reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Bunge in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Bunge from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Bunge from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Bunge from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Bunge in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Christos Dimopoulos sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.89, for a total value of $2,237,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 73,291 shares in the company, valued at $8,200,529.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bunge Profile

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

