Private Advisor Group LLC Invests $327,000 in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM)

Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 41,923 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 489,827 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,816,000 after buying an additional 28,220 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 33,512 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 1,789 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Brainard Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $164,000.

In other Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund news, Director Matthew Morris sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.72, for a total transaction of $348,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $362,411.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN CLM opened at $8.38 on Tuesday. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.18 and a 52 week high of $10.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1228 per share. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies.

