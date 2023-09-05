Private Advisor Group LLC Invests $328,000 in SPDR S&P Telecom ETF (NYSEARCA:XTL)

Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Telecom ETF (NYSEARCA:XTL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XTL. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Telecom ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in SPDR S&P Telecom ETF by 57.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Telecom ETF by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Telecom ETF by 43.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Telecom ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $236,000.
SPDR S&P Telecom ETF Price Performance
XTL opened at $77.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 1.01. SPDR S&P Telecom ETF has a 1-year low of $70.28 and a 1-year high of $89.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.03.
About SPDR S&P Telecom ETF
The SPDR S&P Telecom ETF (XTL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Telecom Select Industry index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US telecom companies selected by the S&P Committee. XTL was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by State Street.
