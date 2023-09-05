Private Advisor Group LLC Invests $335,000 in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,887 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WLK. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Westlake by 189.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 802,507 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $99,029,000 after acquiring an additional 524,828 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Westlake during the 4th quarter worth about $31,719,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Westlake by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,239,670 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $332,196,000 after purchasing an additional 221,020 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Westlake by 86.1% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 477,323 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $55,360,000 after purchasing an additional 220,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Westlake by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,187,394 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $137,714,000 after purchasing an additional 174,908 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WLK shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Westlake from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Westlake from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Westlake from $129.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Westlake from $144.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Westlake from $127.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Westlake has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.67.

In related news, Director David Tsung-Hung Chao sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total transaction of $131,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,329,388. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 74.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE WLK opened at $132.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Westlake Co. has a 1-year low of $81.29 and a 1-year high of $138.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $128.82 and its 200 day moving average is $119.39.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by ($0.52). Westlake had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Westlake Co. will post 8.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.357 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Westlake’s payout ratio is 19.51%.

Westlake Corporation manufactures and markets performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The Performance and Essential Materials segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, polyvinyl chloride (PVC), vinyl chloride monomer, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, chlorinated derivative products, and epoxy resins.

