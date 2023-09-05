Private Advisor Group LLC Invests $345,000 in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 3,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AEE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 100,874.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 74,273,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,604,406,000 after buying an additional 74,200,015 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Ameren by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,824,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,051,453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200,700 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Ameren by 53.7% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,174,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $282,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,611 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Ameren by 8.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,889,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,302,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Ameren by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,984,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $265,358,000 after purchasing an additional 849,651 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Stock Performance

NYSE:AEE opened at $78.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.55 and its 200-day moving average is $84.34. Ameren Co. has a 1-year low of $73.28 and a 1-year high of $96.36.

Ameren Dividend Announcement

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 13.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ameren Co. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 12th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AEE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on Ameren from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Ameren from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Ameren from $89.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Barclays started coverage on Ameren in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Ameren from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ameren currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.56.

Insider Transactions at Ameren

In other news, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 36,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.37, for a total transaction of $3,042,747.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,676 shares in the company, valued at $4,750,772.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Profile

(Free Report)

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

Further Reading

