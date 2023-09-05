Private Advisor Group LLC Invests $345,000 in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 14,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Henry Schein by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 13,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its position in Henry Schein by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 228,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council acquired a new stake in Henry Schein during the 1st quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, Staley Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Henry Schein by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 10,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Henry Schein

In other Henry Schein news, CEO David B. Brous, Jr. sold 11,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.86, for a total transaction of $835,213.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,142,133.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Henry Schein Price Performance

Shares of Henry Schein stock opened at $76.35 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Henry Schein, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.75 and a twelve month high of $89.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $78.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.83. The firm has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.83.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 3.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. Henry Schein’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on Henry Schein from $76.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Henry Schein from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Henry Schein from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Henry Schein in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.00.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

