Private Advisor Group LLC Invests $346,000 in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 1,674 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 15.9% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,165 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $1,142,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 153,057 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,307,000 after acquiring an additional 60,754 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.1% in the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,868 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 71.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 75,157 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $17,337,000 after acquiring an additional 31,211 shares during the last quarter. 89.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Huntington Ingalls Industries

In other news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.19, for a total transaction of $113,595.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,616,500.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of HII stock opened at $220.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $188.51 and a fifty-two week high of $260.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $225.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $214.42.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 15.13%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 14.48 EPS for the current year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is currently 38.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HII shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $238.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Ingalls Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $245.86.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

