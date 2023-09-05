Private Advisor Group LLC Invests $348,000 in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 9,723 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HP. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 221.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.05% of the company’s stock.
Helmerich & Payne Stock Performance
NYSE HP opened at $41.62 on Tuesday. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.41 and a 1 year high of $54.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.37.
Helmerich & Payne Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is currently 26.25%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms recently issued reports on HP. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $52.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Benchmark upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Helmerich & Payne has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.09.
Helmerich & Payne Profile
Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.
