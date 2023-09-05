Private Advisor Group LLC Invests $348,000 in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 9,723 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HP. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 221.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

Helmerich & Payne Stock Performance

NYSE HP opened at $41.62 on Tuesday. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.41 and a 1 year high of $54.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.37.

Helmerich & Payne Announces Dividend

Helmerich & Payne ( NYSE:HP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $723.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $702.05 million. Helmerich & Payne had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 14.98%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is currently 26.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HP. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $52.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Benchmark upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Helmerich & Payne has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.09.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on HP

Helmerich & Payne Profile

(Free Report)

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.