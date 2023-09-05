Private Advisor Group LLC Invests $352,000 in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MUST)

Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MUST – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 17,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF by 359.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 978,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,725,000 after acquiring an additional 765,529 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF by 325.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 944,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,047,000 after acquiring an additional 722,493 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $6,817,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 323,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,675,000 after purchasing an additional 4,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneywise Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF by 47.3% during the first quarter. Moneywise Inc. now owns 300,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,187,000 after purchasing an additional 96,350 shares in the last quarter.

Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUST opened at $20.08 on Tuesday. Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF has a 1 year low of $19.19 and a 1 year high of $20.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.44.

Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF Company Profile

The Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF (MUST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index with fixed-weight exposure to multiple sectors of the US municipal bond market. Each sector is market-value weighted. MUST was launched on Oct 10, 2018 and is managed by Columbia.

