Private Advisor Group LLC Invests $359,000 in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 6,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,704,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,273,000 after acquiring an additional 845,414 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 7,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 104,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,950,000 after acquiring an additional 3,997 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 25,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Edge Capital LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 45,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,617,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GNR stock opened at $56.67 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.71. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 52 week low of $47.54 and a 52 week high of $62.08. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.01.

About SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF

The SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (GNR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Natural Resources index. The fund tracks an index of global companies in natural resources and\u002For commodity businesses. GNR was launched on Sep 13, 2010 and is managed by State Street.

