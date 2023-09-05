Private Advisor Group LLC Makes New $324,000 Investment in Global X Thematic Growth ETF (NASDAQ:GXTG)

Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Global X Thematic Growth ETF (NASDAQ:GXTG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 12,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in Global X Thematic Growth ETF by 751.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 3,292 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Global X Thematic Growth ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X Thematic Growth ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X Thematic Growth ETF by 7.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 49,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 3,448 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Global X Thematic Growth ETF by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 68,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 17,324 shares during the period.

Shares of GXTG opened at $25.50 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.88 and its 200 day moving average is $25.87. The company has a market capitalization of $37.49 million, a PE ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 1.23. Global X Thematic Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $22.36 and a 12-month high of $31.76.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.107 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th.

The Global X Thematic Growth ETF (GXTG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Thematic Growth index. The fund is a passively managed fund-of-funds providing global equity exposure todisruptive-growth trends. Selectionisbased ona quantitativemethodologyemphasizingrealized sales growth.

