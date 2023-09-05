Private Advisor Group LLC Makes New $325,000 Investment in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,674 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter worth $203,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Williams-Sonoma by 26.2% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,954 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,766,000 after purchasing an additional 6,424 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management raised its position in Williams-Sonoma by 12.5% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 2,892 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the first quarter valued at $3,429,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the first quarter valued at $260,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Williams-Sonoma

In other news, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 1,533 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.64, for a total transaction of $201,804.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,209,113.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Marta Benson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.68, for a total transaction of $1,406,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,630,201.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 1,533 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.64, for a total value of $201,804.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,209,113.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WSM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $146.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Williams-Sonoma has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.65.

Williams-Sonoma Stock Up 2.3 %

WSM opened at $144.49 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $133.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.72. The company has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.61. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.22 and a 52 week high of $154.83.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 64.43% and a net margin of 11.68%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 13.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams-Sonoma Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 20th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.88%.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

