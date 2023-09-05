Private Advisor Group LLC Makes New $340,000 Investment in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT)

Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PPLT. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,198,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 202.9% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 229,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,742,000 after acquiring an additional 153,432 shares during the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF during the first quarter valued at about $11,247,000. Herr Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 35.1% during the first quarter. Herr Investment Group LLC now owns 157,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,486,000 after acquiring an additional 40,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 39.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 115,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,555,000 after acquiring an additional 32,689 shares during the last quarter.

Get Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF alerts:

Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:PPLT opened at $88.68 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $86.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.85. Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF has a 12 month low of $77.47 and a 12 month high of $104.67.

About Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF

The abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF (PPLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Platinum London PM Fix index. The fund tracks the platinum spot price, less trust expenses, using platinum bullion. PPLT was launched on Jan 8, 2010 and is managed by Abrdn.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.