Private Advisor Group LLC Makes New Investment in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 290.0% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 2,142.9% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 47.2% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AVB. Bank of America raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $199.00 to $212.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $188.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $186.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Friday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AvalonBay Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.53.

Insider Transactions at AvalonBay Communities

In related news, EVP Joanne M. Lockridge sold 3,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.25, for a total value of $620,398.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,015,177.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

AvalonBay Communities Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE AVB opened at $181.35 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $187.41 and its 200-day moving average is $179.10. The stock has a market cap of $25.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.93. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.07 and a twelve month high of $216.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $690.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $675.67 million. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 46.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 10.55 EPS for the current year.

AvalonBay Communities Profile

As of June 30, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 294 apartment communities containing 88,659 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

