Private Advisor Group LLC Makes New Investment in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU)

Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 8,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Cohu by 2,051.8% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,072,738 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,381,000 after buying an additional 1,022,885 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cohu by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,936,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,077,000 after buying an additional 502,937 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cohu by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,040,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $97,442,000 after buying an additional 240,574 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Cohu by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,436,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,109,000 after buying an additional 186,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cohu by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,661,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,167,000 after buying an additional 137,768 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

COHU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley upgraded Cohu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Cohu from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Cohu in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cohu currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.38.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey D. Jones sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 258,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,359,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COHU opened at $37.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 5.22. Cohu, Inc. has a one year low of $25.20 and a one year high of $43.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.09 and its 200-day moving average is $37.51.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $168.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.95 million. Cohu had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 9.75%. Equities analysts anticipate that Cohu, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors.

