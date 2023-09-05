Private Advisor Group LLC Makes New Investment in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 3,841 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ONTO. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,993 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Onto Innovation by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on ONTO. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $135.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Onto Innovation in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $124.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Onto Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Onto Innovation has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Michael P. Plisinski sold 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.85, for a total transaction of $3,498,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 251,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,414,952.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael P. Plisinski sold 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.85, for a total value of $3,498,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 251,794 shares in the company, valued at $28,414,952.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Ju Jin sold 3,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.17, for a total value of $339,804.27. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,078,413.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Onto Innovation Price Performance

Shares of ONTO opened at $136.78 on Tuesday. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.02 and a 1 year high of $142.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.55. The firm has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.97 and a beta of 1.36.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $190.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.00 million. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The firm’s revenue was down 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Onto Innovation Profile

(Free Report)

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and 2D/3D optical metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, and enterprise-or factory-wide suites.

Read More

