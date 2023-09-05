Private Advisor Group LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:GAL)

Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:GAL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GAL. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 700,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,323,000 after purchasing an additional 117,461 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF by 66.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 143,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,604,000 after acquiring an additional 57,575 shares during the period. Retireful LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,674,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF by 57.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 116,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,379,000 after acquiring an additional 42,594 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,351,000.

SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GAL opened at $40.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $230.92 million, a PE ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.40. SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF has a one year low of $35.50 and a one year high of $41.10.

SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF Profile

The SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF (GAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund of funds that provides the majority of its returns from capital gains by investing across asset classes. GAL was launched on Apr 25, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

